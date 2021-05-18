Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.16 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.95% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,151 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.