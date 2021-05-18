Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Avantor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock valued at $84,764,840 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.