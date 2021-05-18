Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

