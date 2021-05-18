Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

