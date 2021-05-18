iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter.

IYF opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

