Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,239 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.36% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,813 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.