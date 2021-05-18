Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.98. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $200.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.04. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

