Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

