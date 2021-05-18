Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

