Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTES. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

GTES opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after buying an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

