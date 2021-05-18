Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

