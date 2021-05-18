IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 618 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

