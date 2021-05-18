Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.