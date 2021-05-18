Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 523.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

