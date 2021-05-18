Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,738 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

