Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $57,030,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

