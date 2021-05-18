Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $49,000 Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.