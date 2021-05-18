Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $59,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $576.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $680.38 and a 200 day moving average of $674.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

