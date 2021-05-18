Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $59,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $576.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $680.38 and a 200 day moving average of $674.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

