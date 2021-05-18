Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.03 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.