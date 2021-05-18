Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Yamana Gold by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.