Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,888 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $218,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 19.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $707,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 21.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NHI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

