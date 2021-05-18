Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $9,145,700. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

