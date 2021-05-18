DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

