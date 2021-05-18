Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Copa by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 729,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period.

Get Copa alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.