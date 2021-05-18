PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PETQ stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,973 shares of company stock worth $56,486,105. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.