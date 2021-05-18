Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

