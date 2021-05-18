Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,011 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

WDAY stock opened at $229.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.84 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

