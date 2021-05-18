Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $55,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

