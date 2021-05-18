Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.36 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $52,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.99 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

