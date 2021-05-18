Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

CREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.