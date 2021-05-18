Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 591 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HGV stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.25 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

