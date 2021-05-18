UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 304 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $353,213.28.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.