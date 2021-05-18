Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Cerner reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

