Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $11,645,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

MANH opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.26.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

