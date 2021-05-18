Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $101,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

