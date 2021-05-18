Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,510 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 278,502 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,209 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

