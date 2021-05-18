Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Chindia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,725 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000.

NYSEARCA FNI opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

