Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.