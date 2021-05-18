Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 860 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.22.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $159.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

