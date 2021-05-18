SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

