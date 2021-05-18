Morgan Stanley Increases ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $7.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

