Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $57,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

