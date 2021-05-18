Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $61,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,081,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 81,217 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

