Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 422,947 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1,362.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $58,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

