Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.44% of Viad worth $63,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $27,254,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $16,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,648,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $3,294,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.58. Viad Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

