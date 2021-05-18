Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,510 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,510 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of DocuSign worth $66,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.68.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

