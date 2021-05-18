State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE FHI opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,868 shares of company stock worth $3,396,805. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

