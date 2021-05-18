Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE:HOG opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $52.01.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

