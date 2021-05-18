Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

